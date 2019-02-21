|
Marcas A. Ingram
Essex Junction - Marcas A. Ingram, 22, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 18, 2019.
He was born in Burlington, VT on November 15, 1996, the son of Martin and Mary (Barrows) Ingram. Marcas enjoyed being outdoors, especially while he was hunting and fishing. He was a creative writer and loved to read. He liked to build models of various things and was also an avid gamer. He loved his cat Luna and dog Max. His greatest joy was spending time with family where he enjoyed preparing and cooking meals for everyone.
Marcas is survived by his cat, Luna; parents Martin and Mary Ingram; his sisters Penny Gallow and husband Richard, and Rebecca Barrows; his brother Martin Ingram, Jr.; grandparents Ruby and Jim Houston; his nieces Christina Robar, Courtney Gallow, Makaila Gallow; nephews Jacob Gallow and Colby Garrison; his great-nieces and nephews Sophia Robar, Jace Robar and Brayden Robar, and by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents Alverton and Doris Barrows, and Raymond Ingram, Sr.; his aunt, Amy Ingram, and his cat Panzar.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 22, from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr. Essex Junction. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 23, at 11:00 am at the Grace United Methodist Church, 130 Maple St. Essex Junction. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019