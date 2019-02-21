Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
68 Pinecrest Drive
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-9477
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
68 Pinecrest Drive
Essex Junction, VT 05452
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
130 Maple St.
Essex Junction, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcas Ingram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcas A. Ingram


1996 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marcas A. Ingram Obituary
Marcas A. Ingram

Essex Junction - Marcas A. Ingram, 22, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 18, 2019.

He was born in Burlington, VT on November 15, 1996, the son of Martin and Mary (Barrows) Ingram. Marcas enjoyed being outdoors, especially while he was hunting and fishing. He was a creative writer and loved to read. He liked to build models of various things and was also an avid gamer. He loved his cat Luna and dog Max. His greatest joy was spending time with family where he enjoyed preparing and cooking meals for everyone.

Marcas is survived by his cat, Luna; parents Martin and Mary Ingram; his sisters Penny Gallow and husband Richard, and Rebecca Barrows; his brother Martin Ingram, Jr.; grandparents Ruby and Jim Houston; his nieces Christina Robar, Courtney Gallow, Makaila Gallow; nephews Jacob Gallow and Colby Garrison; his great-nieces and nephews Sophia Robar, Jace Robar and Brayden Robar, and by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents Alverton and Doris Barrows, and Raymond Ingram, Sr.; his aunt, Amy Ingram, and his cat Panzar.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 22, from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr. Essex Junction. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 23, at 11:00 am at the Grace United Methodist Church, 130 Maple St. Essex Junction. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.