Marcel J. LeBlanc, son of the late Oscar & Alice LeBlanc, was born in Winooski on March 11, 1928. He attended Saint Louis Convent School until January 1942 when the school's student body was moved to the new Saint Francis Xavier Elementary School. In June of that same year he completed his eight grade studies and, that fall, began his high school studies. He then began his undergraduate studies at Saint Michael's College. In June of 1950 he was awarded a Bachelor's Degree,summa cum laude, having majored in Classical Languages and minored in French and Philosophy, heading his class. Following his graduation he accepted the position of instructor in Foreign Languages in the Brushton Moira School System in upstate New York. In July of 1951 he began serving a two-year tour of duty in the U.S. Army. Following basic training and specialized training he was assigned to an intelligence unit, the Counter Intelligence Corps ( C I C ). He then saw service in Korea until the end of hostilities in July of 1953. In the fall of 1953 he resumed his teaching career as department head and instructor of French and Latin in the Harrisville Central School in north central New York, a position he was to hold for the next thirty -six years.



In 1957, MiddJebury College awarded him his Master's Degree in French.Throughout his career, Marcel continued post-graduate studies at various institutions including the University of Vermont & St. Lawrence University, Canton , New York. In 1962, as a result of the government grant, he was selected to be a member of a group of eighty teachers of French selected throughout the United States to spend the summer in France exploring French culture with emphasis on its educational system but also to explore the various regions of the country to familiarize himself with the custom of the country. In 1985, Marcel was instrumental in the launching of the St. Lawrence-Lewis counties interactive television network, a project that linked several northern New York schools. He taught Latin on the network.



In 1953, while on the staff of Harrisville Central school he initiated the school's first yearbook and served as it's faculty advisor for the next thirty years. That same year he was also instrumental in founding the school's chapter of the National Honor Society and the remained its faculty advisor until his retirement in 1989. He also counseled at various times, the student council, senior classes and a number of lesser organizations. Professionally, he saw service as an officer of the local teachers' Association and was selected by his colleagues to represent them when collective bargaining was first extended to the New York State teachers. For nine years he also filled the position of contest administrator of the American association of the Teacher of French ( AATF )in the north central zone of New York. He was also selected as chairman of the Foreign Language teachers in this same zone , a position he filled for a number of years.



In 1966, he was appointed a consultant in French instruction by the New York State Department of Education. Several years later he was named a member of the five member New York State's French regents examination committee, a committee responsible for the creation and review of the New York's Comprehensive french regents examination. This last appointment required Marcel to journey to Albany twice a year for a two-day final review of future examinations. Marcel earned the respect and admiration of his colleagues for his great love of teaching and his willingness to privately tutor many of his students who might have been experiencing difficulty in mastering material presented.



Marcel was an avid hockey and tennis player. Throughout his life he was dedicated to physical fitness, doing weight training and walking daily for a hour. He loved to talk of the year he made a Montreal Canadians flag and, following the team's win of the Stanley Cup, flew it from the school's flagpole, much to the dismay of the town's residents who were, for the most part, avid Bruins fans. He enjoyed classical music, gardening, carpentry and since his retirement had devoted many hours creating original stained glass panels. During the summer months he spent much of his time at his cottage in South Hero.



Marcel never married. His Father predeceased him in 1956, his mother in 2002 , his sisters Simone in 1991, and Marie-Paule in 2005 and his brother Andre' in 2013. He is survived by his sister-in-law Lucille and a number of nieces and nephews and their children. Those wishing to do so may have a mass celebrated in his memory.



He died peacefully after a two month stay at The Arbors in Shelburne on October 7, 2020.









