Marcel Lehouiller
Essex - Marcel Lehouiller, 82, of Essex passed away on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at the University Medical Center McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester.
Visiting hours will take place on Monday August 12, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Green St in Underhill Center. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. The family will have a reception to follow.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 10, 2019