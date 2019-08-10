Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
68 Pinecrest Drive
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-9477
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
68 Pinecrest Drive
Essex Junction, VT 05452
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
Green St
Underhill Center, VT
Marcel Lehouiller

Marcel Lehouiller Obituary
Marcel Lehouiller

Essex - Marcel Lehouiller, 82, of Essex passed away on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at the University Medical Center McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester.

Visiting hours will take place on Monday August 12, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Green St in Underhill Center. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. The family will have a reception to follow.

Please read the full obituary and place on-line condolences at www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 10, 2019
