|
|
Marcia L. Mason
Burlington - 1932-2019
"You wake up in the morning with an emotional and physical bank account. Ask yourself, 'How do I want to spend it?'"
This is the wise advice of Marcia L. Mason, 86, who passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 6, 2019, having fully engaged with life - including dance, travel, education, groundbreaking social action, art, and adventure. She was a supportive, encouraging and loving mother and friend.
Marcia was born in Salem, MA, at the crack of midnight, the daughter of Albena (LeBlanc) of Quebec and Philip Klippel Mason of Salem. She and her older brother, Ken, grew up in Lynn, raised by their mother. Marcia was a tomboy, an avid dancer, and a reader. She raised her daughter, Deborah, while earning her BS in elementary education.
In 1987 Marcia earned her Master's in higher education, moving to Burlington in 1989 to assist with the formation of OVUM PACIS: The Women's International Peace University. While the university did not come to fruition, Marcia fell in love with Burlington and became active in Burlington Friends Meeting and worked with Garry Davis, founder of World Government of World Citizens, where she was well-known for her newsletter column, "Women in the World." She was a founding board member and original resident of Flynn Ave Co-op where she lived for 25 years with her beloved cats, Angel, Tinker, and Belle.
Marcia retired in 1998, but didn't slow down. In addition to skydiving and a glider ride over Stowe with her daughter, Marcia also enjoyed a hot air balloon ride - all in her 60s and 70s. She continued active involvement in the Co-op and Burlington Friends Meeting, volunteered as an usher at the Flynn Center, was president of the Green Mountain Chapter of O.W.L (Older Women's League) and on the Board of the League of Women Voters, and served as Inspector of Elections for Burlington's Ward 5. At the Champlain Senior Center Marcia was known for the warm welcome she gave everyone. She took art classes to hone her skills, especially painting and drawing, and went on many sightseeing and museum excursions.
At Ethan Allen Residence in the New North End Marcia enjoyed art, flower arranging, music, bocce ball, and cards - any occasion to spend meaningful time with fellow residents, staff and friends.
It was Marcia's nature to learn, to grow, to share, to express, to be present for everyone and take something away from everything she participated in. Her essence was in finding the joy, not waiting for the joy to come to her (such as wearing brightly colored sox to match her outfit). It was seeing things through to the end; it was her smile that said I am happy to be with you. Marcia had the ability to take advantage of life's opportunities, overcoming the adversities of life with faith and the belief that each day is a new beginning.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Avey Wenger of NJ, and Deborah's "Vermont sister," Bonnie Campono, of Burlington. Marcia was predeceased by her parents and brother.
There will be a memorial service at Burlington Friends Meeting, 173 North Prospect St. Burlington, at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, March 31.
The family thanks everyone at Ethan Allen Residence for the loving and joyful care and friendship they gave Mom for the past year and Bayada Hospice for the gentle attention and comfort they provided in her last few weeks.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ethan Allen Residence for the continuation of the bird garden, Burlington Friends Meeting, Champlain Senior Center, or the Humane Society Of Chittenden County. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 15, 2019