Margaret (Meg) Ann Berger (nee Langevin)
Margaret (Meg) Ann Berger (nee Langevin) passed away on January 22, 2019 of a pulmonary embolism in York Hospital, Maine. She was born on May 29, 1960 at Porter Hospital in Middlebury, VT and was the daughter of Louis Napoleon Langevin and Hope Elizabeth Trombley. She was a graduate of Rice Memorial High School and achieved a Bachelors degree from Champlain College.
She married Steve Berger on Sept. 2, 2006 in Northwood, NH. Her earlier marriage had ended in divorce.
Meg was a fun, caring and loving person, she was a loyal friend and loved her pets, she was an avid gardener - loved the color purple, and was known for her chicken farming. She achieved the highest level in Reiki studies as a Chikara-Reiki-Do Master, which includes the responsibilities of teaching the natural healing techniques.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Louis. She leaves behind her husband, Steve and his step-children, her sister Mary (New York, NY), her brother Joseph (Burlington, VT), nieces (Ariel of Dedham, MA, Raina of Seattle, WA, Elise of Santiago, Chile), nephews (Thomas of Boston, MA and Josef of Middlebury, VT), cousins, friends, and Facebook followers.
