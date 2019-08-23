|
|
Margaret Elizabeth (Finnegan) Fannin
Tarzana, CA - 1947- 2019
Margaret Elizabeth (Finnegan) Fannin passed away August 10, 2019, as a result of a battle with cancer and was a long time resident of Tarzana, California. She was the sixth child born to Charles Bernard Finnegan and Margaret Agnes (Wilson) Finnegan, (both deceased).
Margaret grew up in Burlington, Vermont and graduated from Rice Memorial High School, June 1965. She was an honor student through grade school at Christ the King and Rice Memorial High School. Upon graduation from Rice Memorial she went to California and decided to remain and sought employment. Her Uncle Jack and Aunt Mary (Wilson) Tierney were in the Public Relations field and steered her toward going to an interview for employment at Filmways Studios. She was hired on the spot. Margaret became secretary to John Nicholaides who was the head of the Financial Department of Filmways. Her future husband John Fannin, his sister, his parents, and the Nicholaides Family became lifetime friends over many years although they did not always live next door to each other. John Fannin, was also employed by Filmways. He and Margaret developed a close relationship and she purchased her first horse, Shamrock, an Albino Quarter Horse, because she was tired of seeing John ride off into the sunset on his horse, Cherokee. Eventually Shamrock had an off-spring, Dusty Powderkeg and both horses lived to advanced years for horses She and John had a multitude of animals, dogs, especially June Bug and Spot, cats, birds, chickens and whatever came their way. They always had a fantastic family of pets around them and they enjoyed many trips on the trail and trips to various areas. Shamrock and John's horse Cherokee, especially liked it when taken for romps at a beach. Margaret and John were married April 20, 1968, at Christ the King Church in Burlington, Vermont.
John Thomas Fannin predeceased Margaret, having died unexpectedly March 13, 1977. As a team member for Filmways, Margaret, was a part of the productions for Petticoat Junction, Green Acres and Beverly Hillbillies, during her initial years of employment with Filmways and her career for various shows and filmings continued to accelerate over the years.
At her husband's death the Filmways Family realized she needed to be kept busy and she was removed from a secretarial capacity and elevated to a Production Assistant for the television series show Big Hawaii on location in Hawaii. She excelled in her capacity and was given opportunities to go on location for the Movies of the Week and worked on two surfing movies which placed her on location for two six month terms in Hawaii.
Bill and Pat Finnegan (no relation) who produced Movies of the Week saw the potential in Margaret and entered her in the Screen Actors Guild. Since that time, Margaret remained a member of the Screen Actors Guild.
Margaret is survived by sister Frances (Finnegan) Henry and husband Ralph of Burlington, Vermont. Further survived by sister Patricia Finnegan and brother Thomas Finnegan of Tarzana, California, brother Charles "Bud" Finnegan and wife Joan of Colcester, Vermont. Also sister-in-law Sandra Kay (Fannin) Rechnitzer and husband Martin, of Burleson, Texas. She was predeceased by her brother John Finnegan, April 26, 2016 and his wife Elizabeth, July 4, 2017.
Margaret will be buried at Forest Lawn, Hollywood, CA, on August 26th, next to her husband John Thomas Fannin.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 23, 2019