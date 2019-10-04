Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Chestertown, MD
Margaret Elizabeth Faucett


1937 - 2019
Margaret Elizabeth Faucett Obituary
Margaret Elizabeth Faucett

Chestertown, MD - Margaret Elizabeth Faucett of Chestertown, Maryland died on September 29, 2019 at her home. She was 82.

She was born in Bayonne, NJ on June 10, 1937 the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth Yurko Boyle. She was the wife of the late Aubrey Faucett who predeceased her on June 7th of this year. Mrs. Faucett worked with her husband as a bookkeeper in his contractor business. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chestertown, MD. She enjoyed knitting and cooking. She is survived by a son Jeffrey Faucett and his wife Suzi of Chestertown, MD grandchildren: Adam Kane, Tanner Faucett, Dylan Faucett, Caitlin Faucett, and Colton Perkins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chestertown. A reception will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church 508 High Street Chestertown, MD 21620. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 4, 2019
