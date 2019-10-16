|
Margaret Powell Shaub
Burlington - Margaret Powell Shaub, 99, died peacefully at Ethan Allen Residence on October 14, 2019. After 99 ½ years, her heart finally gave up.
Although Margaret never had a family of her own, she was a "social butterfly" and leaves many devoted friends. She was "adopted" into the Unsworth family for holiday meals and later for help with her transitions. She was involved in everything and was loved by everyone.
A proud member of the Middlebury College Class of '41, Margaret remained active in alumni affairs until her mid-90's. She also was active in the First Baptist Church until her death. Her appraisal of her health went like this: "I have a lot of things wrong with me, but I can still speak French, I can still play the piano, and I still have my teeth!"
Since having to give up independent living at age 98, Margaret has received wonderful care at the Ethan Allen Residence.
She was born in New York City April 22, 1920, the daughter of Lewis W. and Margaret E. (Powell) Shaub. She grew up in New Jersey (Westfield and Summit) and graduated from Middlebury College in 1941. During the war years she worked as a secretary in Boston and Cambridge, then moved with her mother to the West Coast, where she lived for twenty years in California (Berkeley) and Oregon (Portland). In 1956 she earned her M.A. in French from the University of Oregon and became a teacher of foreign languages, first in Portland and later in Oakland, CA.
Returning to Vermont in 1967, she continued teaching, first at Castleton State College and then at other Vermont schools. Pursuing a lifelong love of travel, she made numerous trips to Europe, including a two-year residence in Paris and a year in Geneva, besides visits to various parts of the United States and Canada.
In 1973 she received a D.M.L. (Doctor of Modern Languages) degree from Middlebury College.
Music was always an important part of her life, and she derived much pleasure from membership in the Music Group of the Women of UVM, as well as playing the piano at the Champlain Senior Center, Burlington Health and Rehab Center, Pillsbury South, the Ethan Allen Residence, and other venues. For many years she volunteered in the office of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra. Other affiliations included membership in the Burlington Choral Society, the American Association of University Women, the Elder Educational Enrichment lecture series, the Alliance Francaise, her Spanish group, the Fleming Museum, and tutoring for the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program, as well as privately.
Margaret found a spiritual home in the First Baptist Church of Burlington, where she had many friends and was actively involved in the choir, American Baptist Women's Ministries, served as Assistant Church Clerk for many years, and did Meals on Wheels. She was always grateful for the support and friendship which the church offered.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 am the First Baptist Church, 81 St. Paul Street, Burlington, VT. Burial will be in the family lot next to her mother in Calvary Church Cemetery, Chester, PA.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the First Baptist Church, 81 St. Paul Street, Burlington, VT 05401 or the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, 2 Church St., #3B, Burlington, VT 05401.
Arrangements in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019