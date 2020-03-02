|
Margaret "Peggy" Stewart
Fairfax - Margaret Eleanor "Peggy" (Barry) Stewart, 81, passed at The Manor in Morrisville on Friday, February 28, 2020. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home - Fairfax Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday March 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Church with Rev. Henry Furman officiating. Please visit awrfh.com for further information and to share your memories.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020