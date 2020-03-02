Services
A.W. Rich Funeral Home
1176 Main Street
Fairfax, VT 05454
(802) 849_6261
Margaret "Peggy" Stewart


1938 - 2020
Margaret "Peggy" Stewart Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Stewart

Fairfax - Margaret Eleanor "Peggy" (Barry) Stewart, 81, passed at The Manor in Morrisville on Friday, February 28, 2020. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home - Fairfax Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday March 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Church with Rev. Henry Furman officiating. Please visit awrfh.com for further information and to share your memories.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
