Margit Kotorman
Westford - Mrs. Margit Kotorman, 82, passed away peacefully after fighting a valiant battle with cancer on April 8, 2020. Her three children were by her bedside holding her hand. Margit was born in Hungary on March 14, 1938 to Daniel and Margit Meszaros. She came to America alone, as a refugee, escaping the Hungarian Revolution in her teenage years. She was lovingly fostered by Henry and Ethel Swartz of Oak Park, Illinois. She attended Coe College in Iowa when she met her husband, Louis Kotorman. She moved to Vermont and worked as a histology technician at the hospital. She then focused on raising her three children while enjoying gardening, playing tennis, and hiking. She became a private pilot and an Adirondack 46er, climbing all 46 peaks twice.
She loved nature, the mountains, and spending time with her large family. Her loving spirit and strong faith were qualities evident by everyone she met. She is survived by her daughter, Erika and husband, Rick Rothwell, her sons, Mark Kotorman and wife Laurie, and Daniel Kotorman and wife Holly, 4 grandsons and 4 granddaughters, as well as 4 great granddaughters, her sister, Krisztina Hucker of Hungary and a nephew. She was loved by many friends and family and will be deeply missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held in Westford, Vermont at a time TBD due to current pandemic. In lieu of flowers/gifts, the family asks that a contribution be made to the Green Mountain Club of VT. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020