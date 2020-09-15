Sister Marguerite P. Blais
Sister Marguerite P. Blais, (better known as Sister Monica of Jesus), was called to God on September 12, 2020, at the age of 87, after 66 years of profession as a Daughter of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. She was born on June 30, 1933, in Sherbrooke, Quebec. Professionally, Sister Monica was a nurse and by nature was a congenial, social, and joyful person who easily endeared herself to all she met especially to the many loyal and dear friends in her life. Sister made her religious profession on July 19, 1954, in Colebrook, NH. In ministry, she entered the health care profession, studying to become a nurse at Fanny Allen Hospital in Winooski, Vermont, and the De Goesbriand Hospital in Burlington, Vermont. In active ministry, Sister served the elderly in nursing homes, 14 years at Loretto Home in Rutland, Vermont, and 12 years at St Joseph's Home in Burlington, Vermont. In 1986 Sister Monica joined the staff at the Spine Institute of New England in Williston, Vt where she served for 20 years as a medical office assistant. In 2005, Sister was missioned to serve our retired Sisters at Mount Sacred Heart in Littleton, NH. She brought her gift for arts and crafts into our home by delicate and beautiful decorations to celebrate liturgical feasts, birthdays, and civic holidays. Her innate quality of desiring to serve led her to volunteer at our local hospital, Littleton Regional Healthcare. This proved to be a very life-giving experience in forming meaningful relationships that have lasted through the years. Sister Monica is predeceased by her father, Emile Blais of Sherbrooke, Quebec, her mother, Irene Blais (Bonin) of Sherbrooke, Quebec, her sister, Sister Helene Blais, Missionary Sister of our Lady of Africa, and brothers Paul Andre, and Robert Blais, of Sherbrooke, Quebec. She is survived by her sister Suzanne Bonin of Montreal, Canada, Charlotte Parisian of Cornwall, Ontario, and a sister-in-law, Yolande Blais of Sherbrooke, Quebec, along with several nieces and nephews. The Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart remain grateful for the loving care Sister Monica received for her medical needs given by the staff of Mount Sacred Heart Infirmary, Littleton, NH, Lafayette Center in Franconia, NH, and Holy Cross Health Care Center in Manchester, NH. May the Angels of God bring you, Sister Monica to your well deserved peace and joy. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St Rose of Lima Church, 77 Clay Street, Littleton, NH 03561. Interment will take place at a later date, at St Mary's Cemetery in Newport, Vermont. Memorial donations in Sister Monica's name may be addressed to the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 226 Grove St. Littleton, NH 03561. The Ross Funeral Home, Littleton NH, has been entrusted with arrangements. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com