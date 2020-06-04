Mari Schaarschmidt
Groton - Mari Schaarschmidt of Groton, VT died on June 3rd, 2020 at the age of 76. The family is being assisted in arrangements by Guare & Sons Funeral Home. A full obituary will follow.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.