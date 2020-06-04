Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mari's life story with friends and family

Share Mari's life story with friends and family

Mari Schaarschmidt



Groton - Mari Schaarschmidt of Groton, VT died on June 3rd, 2020 at the age of 76. The family is being assisted in arrangements by Guare & Sons Funeral Home. A full obituary will follow.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store