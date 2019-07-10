Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Londonderry, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Reyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Alison Reyes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Alison Reyes Obituary
Maria Alison Reyes

Burlington - Our beloved sister, Maria Alison Reyes, daughter of Rita and Albert Reyes passed suddenly from this earth to the Lord on June 28th, 2019 at the young age of 55 finally free from the ravages of schizophrenia that plagued her most of her adult life.

Maria graduated from Burr and Burton Academy in 1981 and attended UVM on an academic scholarship. Not only did Maria possess a brilliant mind, she was also an excellent skier, talented artist, and a gifted musician.

She will be sorely missed by all those who came to know her. She was lovable, compassionate, caring and generous---never a complaint.

She was predeceased by her mother and father. She is survived by three sisters, Barbara Hamel, Rita Masso (Lou), and Christine Estey (Rick) and several nieces and a nephew.

There will be a graveside celebration of Maria's life at Riverside Cemetery in Londonderry, Vt on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11am.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness)-600 Blair Park Rd Ste 301, Williston, VT 05495 Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.