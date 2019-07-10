|
Maria Alison Reyes
Burlington - Our beloved sister, Maria Alison Reyes, daughter of Rita and Albert Reyes passed suddenly from this earth to the Lord on June 28th, 2019 at the young age of 55 finally free from the ravages of schizophrenia that plagued her most of her adult life.
Maria graduated from Burr and Burton Academy in 1981 and attended UVM on an academic scholarship. Not only did Maria possess a brilliant mind, she was also an excellent skier, talented artist, and a gifted musician.
She will be sorely missed by all those who came to know her. She was lovable, compassionate, caring and generous---never a complaint.
She was predeceased by her mother and father. She is survived by three sisters, Barbara Hamel, Rita Masso (Lou), and Christine Estey (Rick) and several nieces and a nephew.
There will be a graveside celebration of Maria's life at Riverside Cemetery in Londonderry, Vt on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness)-600 Blair Park Rd Ste 301, Williston, VT 05495 Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 10, 2019