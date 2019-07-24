|
|
Maria Alison Reyes
Bennington - Maria Alison Reyes 55, beloved sister and daughter of Rita and Albert Reyes passed away suddenly on June 28, 2019. She was finally free of the ravages of Schizophrenia that plagued her most of her life.
Maria attended numerous schools throughout her life ; Mount St. Mary's, Orchard School, Flood Brook, Green Mountain in Chester, and finally Burr and Burton in Manchester, Vt.
Maria went to U.V.M. in 1981 on an academic scholarship. She was unable to complete her studies because she became ill.
Not only did Maria possess a brilliant mind but she was also an ardent skier, a talented artist and a gifted piano player ( by ear.)
Maria's greatest attribute was her ability to laugh and stay positive no matter what. She never complained and always had a broad smile, an infectious laugh and a twinkle in her eye. She will surely be missed by all who came to know her lovable, compassionate and generous personality.
She was predeceased by her parents Rita and Albert Reyes, and a brother-in-law Maurice Hamel.
She is survived by 3 sisters; Barbara Hamel, Rita Masso (Louie) and Christine Estey (Rick) Nieces; Michelle Masso, Elena Makvandi, Jennifer Graham, Stacey Jorschick and nephew Derek Estey.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at the Riverside Cemetery in Londonderry, Vt. on July 11. The Reverend Peter Williams officiated.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to NAMI - the National Alliance on Mental Illness at 600 Blair Park Road, Suite 301 Williston, Vt. 05495
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 24, 2019