|
|
Marie Antoinette Barnier
Burlington - Marie A. Barnier, 76, passed over on Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020 in Elderwood at Burlington with her family by her side.
A Graveside Committal Service will be held in Old Mount Calvary Cemetery, Archibald St. at a time and date to be announced. Those wishing may send Memorial Contributions to: , 300 Cornerstone Dr. #128, Williston, VT 05495. Go to www.elmwoodmeunier.net for a complete obituary.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020