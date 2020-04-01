Resources
Marie Antoinette Barnier

Marie Antoinette Barnier Obituary
Marie Antoinette Barnier

Burlington - Marie A. Barnier, 76, passed over on Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020 in Elderwood at Burlington with her family by her side.

A Graveside Committal Service will be held in Old Mount Calvary Cemetery, Archibald St. at a time and date to be announced. Those wishing may send Memorial Contributions to: , 300 Cornerstone Dr. #128, Williston, VT 05495. Go to www.elmwoodmeunier.net for a complete obituary.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
