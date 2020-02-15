|
Marie H. McKenna
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, MARIE H. MCKENNA passed away suddenly at the Arbors on February 14, 2020 surrounded by love.. She was 87 years old.
Marie was born on August 21, 1932 in Holyoke, Massachusetts, the daughter of Helen Halket. She was a graduate of Holyoke High School.
On May 12, 1956, she married the love of her life Thomas J McKenna. They enjoyed 48 years of marriage together, traveling to warmer climates in the winter and returning to Vermont for the summers.
Marie cherished her family, enjoyed knitting and word search puzzles. She volunteered for many years at the Charlotte Central School and the Charlotte Public Library.
She passed on Valentine's Day to finally be with her beloved Tommy.
She is survived by Donna and Brian Lefebvre, Mark McKenna and Cynthia Stanley, her grandchildren, David and Erin Barrows, Doug Lefebvre, Meaghan and Brayden McKenna and their mother, Lori McKenna, her great grandchildren, Marcus Barrows, Jackson Lefebvre, and Rowan Barrows.
She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas McKenna in 2004.
The family extends much gratitude to the staff at the Arbors in Shelburne. They took exceptional care of Marie and embraced her as part of an extended family. We will forever be grateful to you all.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arbors in Shelburne-Holiday Fund, 687 Harbor Rd, Shelburne, VT 05482
Visiting hours will take place Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at the Ready Funeral Home, South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd, Burlington.
A funeral service will take place on February 19, 2020 at 11am at the Ready Funeral Home with burial to follow at Resurrection Park in South Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020