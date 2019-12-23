|
|
Marie Jeanne Geno Gontier
Marie Jeanne Geno Gontier died peacefully at The Arbors in Shelburne on December 19, 2019, after a long and valiant fight against Alzheimer's.
She was born in Angoulême, France, on August 30, 1925, the daughter of André Gontier and Lucie Chollet. After receiving her early education in France including studies at the École du Louvre, she earned her Master's in French from Middlebury College. There, she met her beloved Tom while teaching at the French School, they married in France in 1965, and then moved to Burlington where they both taught French at the University of Vermont until the early 90's. At U.V.M. she helped shape the advanced French curriculum with a focus on grammar and civilization, and through her involvement in the nascent Vermont Overseas Studies Program and Maison Française. She eventually authored À la française to help students master French exceptions.
Most will remember her as a talented cook, happy home-maker and avid outdoors' person. Upon retiring, she took up new travels, and hiking and snowshoeing in her cherished Green Mountains. She also loved gardening, photography and playing Scrabble. Her strength of spirit and generous heart touched many lives and she was loved and admired by everyone from her students to the kind care-takers who worked with her in her final years.
Marie is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law, Marc and Caroline Juneau, along with Caroline's children Alex, Matt and Leena Unger. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas and her two sisters Madeleine and Françoise.
A Catholic funeral service will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Williston at 10:00 a.m. on Friday December 27. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester VT, 05446.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019