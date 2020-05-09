Services
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Marie-Jeanne Tshile Kabeya


1934 - 2020
Marie-Jeanne Tshile Kabeya

Burlington - Maman Marie-Jeanne, 85, lost her battle with liver cancer on May 6, 2020 and started her journey towards Heaven to see the glory of God and meet her Lord and Savior Jesus-Christ. She died peacefully at the McClure Miller Respite House while her children Marie-Claire and Fred held her hands and prayed the Rosary.

Maman Marie-Jeanne was born in the Congo (DRC) to Joseph Kabeya and Therese Mubala. She married Pierre Bunduki in 1952 and taught Math and Physical Education in school until her fourth child was born. She was a soft-spoken woman who had grace, strength and confidence. Her strong faith in God helped her face many adversities, including the loss of her husband in 2004 and of her eldest son Albert in 2008. She was also predeceased by four brothers, one sister and one great grandchild.

Maman Marie-Jeanne is survived by 11 children and their families scattered around the world, including Marie-Claire Smith (Burlington, VT), Frederic Bunduki (Acton, MA) and Marie-Jeanne Bunduki (Canada). She is also survived by 34 grandchildren, including Isabelle Smith (Burlington, VT), Godelive, Mariah and Aida Calenga (Canada), and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother and three sisters.

Maman Marie-Jeanne's heart was bigger than her open arms and she welcomed countless relatives in her house, some for a few months and others for many years, lovingly raised among her children.

The family wishes to thank the Rev. Dallas St Peter, St Mark's Church; Dr. Steven Ades, MD, UVMMC Oncology; Leora, Melinda and Kasey, UVMHN Home Health & Hospice staff, for their caring support.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, services will be private. For those who wish, donations in memory of M-J Tshile may be made to St Mark Church, 1251 North Avenue, Burlington, VT 05408.

Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020
