Marie Jenny (Savino) Puttlitz
Colchester - Marie Jenny (Savino) Puttlitz, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and school teacher, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on December 2, 2019, at the age of 80.
Marie, or Nonnie as she was called by her two grandsons, was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 1, 1939, to Domenick and Eva (Rosati) Savino. She attended SUNY New Paltz where she studied Education. While there, she met the love of her life, Al and they were married in 1962. Marie and Al moved to Vermont in 1968 and Marie substituted in the Williston, Jericho and Essex school districts for almost 40 years. She loved teaching and had a positive impact on many people's lives throughout Chittenden County.
For those who knew Marie, there could be no mistaking when you were in her presence. A warm, caring and thoughtful woman, she was a collector of friends who would strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere and loved to tell stories about her travels, current events or her children and grandsons. She and her husband hosted many social gatherings and were deeply involved in the community, participating in book clubs, the senior center and volunteering for the Ronald McDonald house. Marie was a member of Court Fanny Allen of the Catholic Daughters and attended St. Pius X Parish in Essex and Holy Cross Church in Colchester.
Marie took great care in coordinating her outfits for different events, right down to the purple highlights she wore in her hair. She loved to cook and bake, winning ribbons at the Champlain Valley Fair and often made cookies for her grandsons who were a great source of joy in her life. She and Al traveled the world extensively, both with their daughter Nicole, son Erik and his family, as well as with their friends. Marie also enjoyed gardening, collecting dolls, playing bridge, cribbage and tennis.
Marie is survived by her son Erik (Jaycie) and grandsons Domenick and Julien, daughter Nicole (William) and step-granddaughter Grace, brother Ron (Helen) and nieces Tori Savino and Jessica Kauffman. She was preceded in death by her husband Al and sister Joan.
Services will be held this Spring, 2020. Visiting hours will be from 5-8 pm on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home at 85 N. Winooski Avenue in Burlington, VT. A funeral mass and burial will be at 10 am on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Holy Cross Church in Colchester, VT. A luncheon will follow the burial. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the .
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019