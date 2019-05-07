Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Flynn Ave.
Burlington, VT
Burlington - Marie Lusignan of Burlington and Williston passed peacefully after a brief illness at the UVM Medical Center. At the time of her death, Marie was surrounded by her family.

Marie was born in Burlington in 1936, the daughter of William and Bertha Bissonette. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School and went on to be a hairstylist. She was a faithful member of St. Anthony's Church where she married her husband of 49 years, Louis Lusignan who predeceased her in 2011.

She is survived by her children, Mark Lusignan; Kevin Lusignan and his wife, Julie; and Jody Harmon and her husband Stephen, her grandchildren Kasandra and Logan Lusignan; and Hannah Watson, her siblings, Jean McMartin and her husband John; Madaline Lavalee and her husband Donald; Richard Bissonette and his wife Judy; and Linda Tourville and her husband Lee. She was beloved by three generations of nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday May 9, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday May 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church Flynn Ave. in Burlington with Burial following at Resurrection Park in South Burlington.

Please place on-line condolences at www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 7, 2019
