Marie R. Bell
Burlington - Marie R. Bell, 86, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side.
She was born in Winooski on December, 14, 1932 to Joseph and Bertha (Granger) Perreault.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 3 at 9:30 a.m. in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave. with interment following in Lakeview Cemetery. Those wishing may send memorial contributions to be used at the family's discretion, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 1, 2019