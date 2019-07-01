Services
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie R. Bell


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie R. Bell Obituary
Marie R. Bell

Burlington - Marie R. Bell, 86, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side.

She was born in Winooski on December, 14, 1932 to Joseph and Bertha (Granger) Perreault.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 3 at 9:30 a.m. in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave. with interment following in Lakeview Cemetery. Those wishing may send memorial contributions to be used at the family's discretion, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now