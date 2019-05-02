|
Marieta "Marty" Krejci Tobey
- - Marieta "Marty" Krejci Tobey passed peacefully on April 30th, surrounded by loved ones. Marty grew up in Michigan and later moved to Rye, NY with her husband James William Tobey to raise their five children. In 2000, they settled into Wake Robin in Shelburne, VT, a natural next move having spent many summers on Lake Champlain with her family. Her avid love for nature, literature, music, and learning gave her joy and enriched those fortunate enough to learn from her. She was a master at Scrabble, could bake unbeatable double blueberry pie and sherry cake, and you'd be hard pressed to find someone more adept on a ping pong table. Marty was passionate about her work as Acting Director of Mercy College Library, expertise she later drew on to help build the Wake Robin library. And through it all, she managed to lead with poise, subtlety, grace, and a dry wit. Marty was predeceased by her husband and her son James Richard. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Even with all of her accomplishments, her greatest pride and gift to the world was the family she built. There will be a Circle of Remembrance at Wake Robin on Saturday, May 4th at 3 pm. Donations may be made in her memory to Cranbrook School in Michigan, which was a major influence in her childhood and youth; and Audubon Vermont to honor her love of nature.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 2, 2019