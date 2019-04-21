|
Marilyn Kay Fisher
Burlington - Marilyn Kay Parrott Fisher was born April 28, 1938 at Mary Fletcher Hospital in Burlington, VT, to Rae Vernon Parrott and Marion Reid Jones Parrott. Upon graduating from Burlington High School, Marilyn attended the University of Vermont, then ventured to Boston and graduated from the Chamberlain School of Retailing.
After 4 years of courtship, she married Karl S. Fisher on June 29, 1963 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Shelburne, VT. They enjoyed a loving marriage for 55 years and together they raised 3 children in Simsbury, Connecticut. Marilyn was happiest when surrounded by family and dear friends - they were the center of her world. She was kind and gentle with a level disposition and always led with a twinkle in her eyes and rosy smile, even for the small perks in life.
Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, Karl S. Fisher; 3 children, Mark Fisher (partner Maria de Lourdes Ortiz), Laura McCormick (husband Tom), and Heather Duncan (husband Dave); 5 grandchildren (Riley, Brooke, Ryan, Aislynn, and Seth); a wonderful group of Prior and Blow nieces and nephews; and tight groups of friends from her extended times in Vermont, Connecticut, and Florida. Marilyn is predeceased by her sister, Barbara Prior, and parents, Rae and Marion Parrott.
Her funeral service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Trinity Episcopal Church, 5171 Shelburne Rd., Shelburne, VT. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Burlington, VT. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, Granby, CT has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019