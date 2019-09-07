|
Marilyn M. Toomey
South Burlington - 1942 - 2019
Marilyn M. Toomey, of South Burlington, passed away September 2, 2019 at the age of 77, with her family at her side. Marilyn was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1942. She is survived by her husband and partner of 54 years, Myron Toomey; daughter Monica and son-law-Hawk; son Mitchell and daughter-in-law Lynn; daughter Adrienne ("Mol") and son-in-law Paulo; six grandchildren; loving in-laws, cousins, and nieces and nephews; and her devoted dog, Morgan.
After receiving a Bachelor's Degree from Kent State University and a Masters Degree from Case Western Reserve University, Marilyn worked as Speech and Language Pathologist for over 40 years. She proudly devoted her career to Public School education and was active in her Public School Teachers Union. Marilyn pioneered innovative educational interventions for students with Autism and non-verbal learners, finding unique communication solutions for her students.
When Marilyn found that the available education materials left some students behind, she founded her own publishing company and wrote and published groundbreaking speech and language books and tools to bridge this gap. Educators and parents across the globe use Marilyn's products to improve students' success. All while working full time as a public school teacher and raising three teenagers.
After retiring from her teaching career, Marilyn volunteered her skills and expertise to help Aphasia patients working to recover speech after stroke or brain injury.
Marilyn was preceded by her parents, Lottie and Joseph Mantifel, and dear sister, Sandra.
Per Marilyn's wishes she was cremated. Visiting hours will take place on Sunday September 15, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Road in Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday September 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Catherine Catholic Church, Church St in Shelburne. After the Mass the cremains will be placed in the Columbarium at Resurrection Park Cemetery, Hinesburg Road in South Burlington. The family will host another memorial service in Cleveland, Ohio in Spring 2020. To place on-line condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following organizations in memory of Marilyn:
Organization for Autism Research
https://researchautism.org/get-involved/make-a-gift/tributes-and-memorials/
American Humane Society (promoting animal welfare).
https://www.americanhumane.org/get-involved/
The following email address can be used for donation contact information or other questions: [email protected]
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 7, 2019