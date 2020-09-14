Marilyn Maureen Rivers



Colchester - Marilyn Maureen Rivers (Stephenson), 80 of Colchester, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with Cancer. Marilyn was born on August 30, 1940 in Presque Isle, Maine, the daughter of Robert W. and Fernette R. (Walton) Stephenson. After graduating from Presque Isle High School, Marilyn met her husband, Ronald "Ron" Rivers, and they wed on April 4, 1959.



After settling in Vermont, she worked at the University of Vermont, and later at Food Science in Essex until her retirement.



Marilyn was a skilled artist, specializing in landscape and decorative works, and she enjoyed painting in her free time. Marilyn loved connecting with people through art and she volunteered and facilitated art classes at the VNA Adult Day Care and was a frequent exhibitor at craft fairs and flea markets throughout Vermont. Marilyn co-founded Ross River Creations with her good friend, Donna Ross. In addition to the art they both loved, Marilyn also enjoyed car rides and walks with Donna and her husband, Stewart. Marilyn also had a love for reading, she'd often spend her evenings with a good book, and it was not uncommon for her to be so immersed in the story that she would be unable to put it down, leading to her reading several books a week.



She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Brenda M. Stephenson, and her husband of 55 years, Ron in 2015. She is survived by son Brian and wife Laurie of Essex; son Paul and wife Jennifer of Bradford; son Keith and wife Areli of Colchester; her brother, Cliff and Wife Sylvia of Presque Isle; sister Deborah and husband Howard Hitchcock of Presque Isle; grandchildren, Aaron, Ryan, Ashley and Cassie; great-grandchildren Bentley and Eloise; Cousin Dana and wife Kathy of Florida and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend their thanks to Marilyn and Ron's long-time friend and honorary son, Lou Lamphere, for all of the help, friendship, guidance and kindness he provided throughout the years. They would also like to express their gratitude for all the nurses and staff at the McClure Miller Respite House for their outstanding generosity, kindness and support during Marilyn's final weeks.



At Marilyn's request, there will be no calling hours. Due to Covid-19 attendance restrictions, a private family burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph. In lieu of flowers, Marilyn's family is requesting donations be made in her honor to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446, and the Visiting Nurse and Hospice of VT & NH, 88 Prospect St. White River Junction, VT 05001.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store