Services
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 878-5802
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Marilyn "Mim" (Guilmette) Pinard

Marilyn "Mim" (Guilmette) Pinard Obituary
Marilyn "Mim" (Guilmette) Pinard

Essex - Marilyn Pinard, or 'Mim' as she was called by everyone who knew her, passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband and family at her side on September 25, 2019 at age 87.

Visitation will be on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT. Funeral services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mim's memory may be made to: Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, P O Box 459, South Hero, VT 05486.

To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences, please visit corbinandpalmer.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 27, 2019
