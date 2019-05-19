Services
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
6 Park Street
Vergennes, VT
Burial
Following Services
Hinesburg Village Cemetery
Hinesburg - Marion E. Davis, 95, a lifelong resident of Hinesburg, passed away April 27, 2019 at the age of 95. Marion was born in Hinesburg on August 25, 1923 to Daniel M. and Kitty C. (Smith) Davis. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 6 Park Street, Vergennes, VT. Burial will immediately follow in Hinesburg Village Cemetery. To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences, please visit corbinandpalmer.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 19, 2019
