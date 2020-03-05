|
|
Marion E. . Schneider
S. Burlington - Marion E. Schneider, 93, passed away on February 29, 2020. A funeral service will be scheduled at the First Congregational Church of Essex Junction at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden Country a division of the Ready Funeral Home 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct. Please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com to view they full obituary and to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020