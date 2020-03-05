Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
68 Pinecrest Drive
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-9477
Resources
More Obituaries for Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion E. Schneider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion E. Schneider Obituary
Marion E. . Schneider

S. Burlington - Marion E. Schneider, 93, passed away on February 29, 2020. A funeral service will be scheduled at the First Congregational Church of Essex Junction at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden Country a division of the Ready Funeral Home 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct. Please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com to view they full obituary and to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -