Marion J. Lambert
Burlington - Marion J. Lambert, 89, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Elderwood at Burlington Nursing Home. She was born in Burlington on January 24, 1931, to Harriet (Short) and Lyman Prim. In 1952, she married the love of her life, Norman Lambert, and they had 3 children.
She was a woman of faith and abundant love. She expressed that freely to her family, friends and neighborhood children who frequented her kitchen for her warm welcome, great sense of humor, sympathetic ear and the ever-present offer of food!
She joins many loved ones who predeceased her including her parents, husband (in 1997) and all of her eight siblings. She had six brothers, Victor, Donald, Lyman, Harley, Richard and Kenneth Prim and two sisters, Constance Haggerty and June Southall.
She will be greatly missed by her children Norman Jr. (Debbie) Lambert, Shelley (Michael) Pelletier and Dean (Lisa) Lambert, her four grandchildren Katey (Joseph) Fontaine, Kristin (Jason) Little, Jay (Brooke Smith) and Kevin Pelletier, and five great grandchildren Adam and Jordyn Fontaine, Mason Little, and Samuel and Eve Marion Pelletier, and best friend Dot Carr.
Our very precious Mom, you fought hard to stay with us, and we value every moment of love you gave to us. Now we want you to go peacefully to be in heaven with Dad.
Private Graveside Services will be held in New Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020