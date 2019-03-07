|
|
Marion Kershaw Crews
South Burlington - Marion Crews of South Burlington, VT passed away peacefully on March 5th, 2019 at Allenwood Assisted Living, after a brief illness.
She was born on January 4, 1927, in Methuen MA to Fred and Ada Kershaw. She enjoyed a fun-filled childhood growing up as the only girl with her four brothers, whom she loved dearly. In 1948 she married James G. Crabtree Jr. Soon after, they moved to Burlington, Vermont, where they owned Hargreaves Market for over 30 years. She later enjoyed a gratifying job at IDX as a receptionist. Her infectious smile and bright personality was obviously appreciated by all her co-workers as they entered the building every day. In 2007 she married John "Jack" Crews, and they enjoyed their final years together in sunny Florida.
Marion's family always came first, and she loved and cherished her family and friends. She was very outgoing, had a zest for life like none other, and always accepted new challenges in life. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, meeting new people and shopping. Her high school yearbook accurately described her as "Petite and Peppy". Marion was also known by everybody for her "spunk", which lasted into her 90's!
Marion is survived by her sons Stephen Crabtree, Richard Crabtree and his two children Jimmy and Jennie, and his wife Donna, Brian Crabtree and his wife Sherrill, and their two children, Erika and Jeffrey, brother Watson, Russell and his wife Kathy, Roy and his partner Lorne, and several neices and nephews. Marion also leaves behind her extended family from her marriage to Jack which includes his three children, their spouses, children and grandchildren, as well as Jack's sister. Marion was predeceased by her brother Larry, and her husband Jack Crews.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday March 12, 2019 4:00 until 5:30 pm with a Celebration of Life Service starting at 5:30 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. Burial will be held in the spring at Resurrection Park in South Burlington.
In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to the . To place on-line condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019