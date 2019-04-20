Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Bristol, VT
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Libanus Masonic Lodge # 47 F&AM
Bristol, VT
- - Marion M. Pilon, 87, passed away peacefully April 7, 2019. She was born November 9th, 1931, in St. Albans, the daughter of Allen and Irene Churchill. Marion was a very special woman who touched the hearts of everyone she met. Her greatest love was for her "families". These include not just those related, but the Masons and Eastern Stars, fellow crafters, bingo friends, and staff and residences of Starr Farm. Marion is survived by her two children, Theodore E. Pilon Jr. of Syracuse, N.Y., Karen L. Wallis and husband, Larry, of Waynesboro, Va.; son-in-law, Peter Perlee (Anne) of Bridport; four grandchildren, Kris (Jen) and Lance (Karyn) Perlee, Casey (Christy) and Brett(Nikki) Wallis; four great grandchildren, Abby, Lexy, Rylie, and Blaine; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Theodore Pilon, Sr.; a daughter, Fawn M. Perlee; a brother Leslie "Buddy" Churchill; and a grandson, Jesse Chaloux;. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 9th 2019 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Bristol. An Eastern Star Service will be held 12:00 on Thursday at Libanus Masonic Lodge # 47 F&AM in Bristol. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bristol Masonic Senior Meals, Attn. Cecil Foster, West St., Bristol, VT 05443.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 20, 2019
