Marion Ruth Buzzell


1942 - 2019
Marion Ruth Buzzell

Pinehurst, NC - Marion Ruth Buzzell, age 77, passed away September 15, 2019 from lung cancer. Born February 5, 1942 in Burlington, VT, predeceased by her parents George and Frances (Griffith) Buzzell in 1996. Graduated from Edmond's High School (BHS) in 1960. After completing cosmetology school she moved to MD and worked for Jules Hair Salon for 5 yrs. She returned to Burlington and worked for O'Brien's Hair Salon, later owning "Fashion 'N Flair" on Clarke St. She retired in 1993 to care for her ill mother. Lived in FL seven years then moved to NC to be closer to her sisters.

Marion enjoyed many years of traveling the U.S. and Canada with her mother. Her hobby was knitting; selling items in local shops. She was a member of Vermont Handcrafters Society for over 20 years. Marion will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

She is survived by her sisters Georgia Foltz of Jefferson, MD and Eleanor (Ellie) Disney of Pinehurst, NC, niece Wendy Langford (Rick) of Palmetto, FL, great nephew, Alex Campbell (Anne) Windermere, FL, great niece, Lauren Robinson (Stanford) Sarasota, FL, nephews John and James Foltz of Jefferson, MD, great nephews Jacob, Zackary and Colby Foltz, great-great niece Caledonia (Cali) Robinson, great-great nephew Jonathan Robinson.

Funeral arrangements will be made by Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst. A private service will be held graveside in Southport, NC at a later date. Remembrance may be made to First Health Hospice House, 150 Applecross Rd, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Their skills, professionalism and deep compassion are greatly appreciated by Marion's family at this time of extreme stress and sorrow.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019
