Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
Marjorie Crane Hunter

Saint Albans - Marjorie Crane Hunter a resident in this area since 1985 passed away early January 1, 2020 at the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehab.

Born in Barnet, Vermont on March 29, 1923, she was the daughter of the late J. Alaric and Margaret (Tubbs) Crane. Marjorie was 96 years old.

On October 7, 1944, in McIndoe Falls, Vermont, she married Leonard J. Hunter, who pre-deceased her on November 2, 1982

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4 pm to 8 pm at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the First Congregational Church, 27 Church Street, St. Albans.

A memorial service will be held this summer at the Danville Congregational Church, 87 Hill Street, Danville. Interment will be in the family lot in Danville Green Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to King's Daughters Home, 10 Rugg Street, St. Albans. 05478.

To send Marjorie's family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
