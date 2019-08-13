|
|
Marjorie Jaeger Thayer
Essex Junction - Marjorie Jaeger Thayer, (Marnie, Marner) passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
She was born August 10, 1932, in White Plains, NY, daughter of the late Honorable Otto and Judy Jaeger. She graduated from Northfield Massachusetts School for Girls and attended Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs.
Marnie was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Richard Thayer, in 2011, their youngest son Rick Thayer in 2002, grandson Andrew Thayer in 2016, and brother-in-law Jack Thayer, in 2014. She leaves behind her daughter Mindy Pakulski and husband Steve of Underhill, VT, her daughter-in-law Marie Thayer and husband Fred Ziegler of Shelburne, VT, her son Chris Thayer and wife Leslie of Charlotte, VT, and her son Jeff Thayer and wife Marie of Belmont, NH. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Corr and husband Larry of West Chester, PA, her brother-in-law Bruce Thayer and wife Sue of Rehoboth, MA, and her sister-in-law Martha Thayer of Osterville, MA. Marner was grandmother of 21 grandchildren, Makenna, Holly, Kristen, Sarah, Courtney, Hannah, Kali, Molly, Brooke, Maddie, Taj, Whitney, Hunter, Jamie, Andrew, Harrison, Trevor, Tyler, William, Sam and Shaun, as well as 5 great-grandchildren Brendan, Delia, Valentina, Ila and Sumaya. She also leaves behind two special daughters-in-law, Karen Wooley of Orange, CA and Carol Thayer of Ontario, Canada, many very special nieces and nephews, and dear friends.
Marnie was devoted to her family. She is remembered for being available for visits or phone calls from around the country at any time of day. She had an incredible listening ear and shared words of wisdom to all. She loved being a wife, a mom, and a grandmother most of all. Birthdays and holiday celebrations were her specialty! She was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren on the playing and equestrian fields and at the ice rinks.
Marnie was a devoted Christian and attended Essex Alliance Church. She enjoyed studying scripture and daily devotionals.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Essex Alliance Church, 37 Old Stage Road in Essex at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marjorie J Thayer's name may be made to The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington, 16 South Winooski Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401 or to 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 13, 2019