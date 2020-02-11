|
Marjorie Manley
Leesburg - Manley, Marjorie S., age 88, Leesburg, FL., died January 20, 2020. She was born November 15, 1931 in Fairfax, VT, daughter of Herbert and Marjorie Shepardson. She is preceded in death by her husband Ira, sisters Ruth Dowse, and Mary Granger. Surviving are her children, David (Shirleen) Manley of Piperton, TN, Susan Peet (Tim) of St. George, VT and Robin (Paul) Manley-Jenkins of Irvine, CA; granddaughters, Charlotte, Emily, Andrea, and Kaitlyn; great granddaughters Kenadie and Haysleigh, and great grandsons Quinton and Ira; several nieces and nephews.
Marge grew up in Fairfax, Vt where she met the love of her life Ira. She graduated from the Mary Fletcher School of Nursing in Burlington, VT in 1952, beginning her life as a professional and personal care giver. She and Ira were married on May 10, 1953, and they moved to Salina, KS soon thereafter where Ira was stationed with the Air Force. After Ira's service ended, they returned to Vermont, settling in South Burlington. Through the years she worked in several different nursing roles, and eventually retired as a hospice nurse in Florida.
In 1988 Marge and Ira "retired" and moved to Florida. Over the next 3 decades they enjoyed many great adventures including countless trips to Disney World with the grandchildren. "Nana" was a force of nature, usually wearing out the grandkids long before she was ready to quit. Her life was rich, full, and filled with many deep and lasting friendships. She is sorely missed by those who called her Mom, Nana, or friend.
A Memorial Service will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in her name to the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House, 1520 West Poplar Ave., Collierville, 38017.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020