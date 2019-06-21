Services
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Catholic Church
Winooski, VT
Burlington - Marjorie H. (Cassidy) Terry, 93, died on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Birchwood Terrace Nursing Home in Burlington.

Born February 28, 1926, the daughter of Henry and Laura (Painchaud) Cassidy, she married Ralph A. Terry on August 9, 1947 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. A mechanical inspector for most her life, she retired from General Electric after fifteen years of service. She was a communicant of St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Winooski, and also a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Burlington.

Marjorie is survived by her husband, James Ward, a daughter, Carol Beaudoin and her husband Rick, her grandchildren Stacey Beaudoin, Tammy and Jeremy Doria, Kimberly Beaudoin, and Art Monahan. She is also survived by her great-children Tony and Abbey Doria, Alexis Doria, Alicia and Matt Martel, Natasha Hayes, and Jonathan Hayes and her great-great-grandchildren Aurora and August Martel, as well as several step-children and her brother Gerald Cassidy and his family.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Ralph Terry (2003), and two of her brothers: Bill and Donald Cassidy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, Winooski, at 11:00am, with burial to follow at New Mount Calvary Cemetery in Burlington. Arrangements are in the care of LaVigne Funeral Home, 132 Main Street, Winooski.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Memory Care Unit at the Birchwood Terrace Nursing Home in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 21, 2019
