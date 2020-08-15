Mark A. Leclerc



Union, ME - Mark A. Leclerc passed away on Oct 27th, 2019 of myotonic dystrophy.



His memorial service will be held on his 65th birthday at his home in Union, Maine.



Mark was born in Burlington, VT; eldest son of Leonard and Shirley Leclerc.



He was married to Lynn Chicoine Leclerc for over 41 years and fathered three children, Justin, Jacob and Rebecca. He was an amazing father and husband who loved his family. He also enjoyed fast BMW's, skiing, camping, kayaking and diving.



He worked in the printing industry as a mechanical engineer after graduating from UVM, he holds a patten for a bindery system design and transitioned thru many company mergers to manage a department of designers and engineers. His greatest accomplishment in life was not in his working life but in his personal life. He had the precious gift of loving others thru traumatic events teaching them to trust and love again. He was an amazing man.



He is survived by his wife Lynn, daughter Rebecca, her husband Chris Beaudoin and his sons; Justin and Jacob; and Jacob's family Amanda Figuero, Michaela Figuero, Keegan and Morgan Leclerc. His parents Leonard and Shirley Leclerc, his sisters; Wendy Leclerc, Amy Leclerc and their significant others and Jennifer Ballard and her family and all the in- laws; a large number of aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; He truly loved them all.



He is predeceased by his brothers; Chris and Matthew Leclerc and his sisters, Loni Fregeau and Julie Kessler and his brother-in-law Gary Chicoine, he loved them dearly and missed them all.



His memorial service will be on Friday, August 21st. We ask any friends and family wishing to memorialize Mark to say a prayer for him and his family on Friday August 21st at 7pm. Please tell stories, share memories and bless this wonderful man with your remembrance. Thank you for joining our family in remembering this amazing man.









