Mark Francis Lacharite
South Hero - On Saturday, February 23, 2019 a great man was lost. Mark Francis Lacharite, born on January 21, 1958, and proud son of Lucien and Juliet Lacharite, died suddenly at his lakeside home in South Hero, VT of a heart attack.
Mark enriched the lives of those around him, and for those of us who were fortunate enough to have known him, he blessed us with his humility and kindness. Mark will forever be remembered as an extraordinary man, father and spouse.
Following his graduation from South Burlington High School in 1976, Mark traveled across country to California where he worked as a roofer. He returned to Vermont to care for his ill Father, and watch over his Mother. He started his own property maintenance company before purchasing Burlington-based Investment Property Management (IPM) in 1988. He ran it thoroughly and successfully until he sold it in 2006.
After selling IPM, Mark spent many years working side by side with his only son, Tyler Lacharite, and son-in-law, Damien Sailer. Together, they shared time working on the investment properties that he owned throughout Vermont.
After finishing major renovations to the family's South Hero home, Mark spent memorable years on Lake Champlain together with "love of his life" and fiancee, Susan Arguin. He loved being on his boat in the summer with Sue, spending quality time at McKees hanging with friends, and great dinners at the Blue Paddle and North Hero House just to name a few.
His priorities were simple: family, people, humility, hard work and Rock n' Roll. With no suffering, Mark passed as the strong, willful, independent and hardworking man that inspired and lifted his friends, family and community. He donated to many important charities, including the Red Cross and the local food shelf. Without asking, Mark selflessly donated his time to help friends, family and even strangers.
He took pride in everything he did, including boasting about and spending time with children. As a caring father, Mark leaves behind a piece of his strength, wisdom and spirit with his surviving children Tyler Lacharite of Burlington, Melissa Bresette of Winooski, Jennifer Sailer and son in law Damien Sailer of Milton, many Grandchildren, and fiancee, Susan Arguin of South Hero.
"It's a long way to the top if you want to Rock n' Roll…" - AC/DC
The calling hours are at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service at 132 Main Street in Winooski, VT on Sunday, March 3 from 2pm-5pm. The Mass of Christian is on Monday, March 4 at 10 AM at St. Francis of Xavier on 3 St. Peters Street in Winooski, VT. A private reception will be held following the funeral service in South Hero. Condolences may be shared at www.lavignefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019