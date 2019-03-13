|
|
Mark L. Choinere
Saint Albans - Mark L. Choinere, age 67, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 after a lengthy illness at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9-10 AM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 15th at 11 AM at St. Louis Catholic Church, Highgate Center. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery in Highgate.
For those who wish contributions in Mark's memory may be made to the Lamoille County Mental Health, 120 VT-100C, Johnson, VT 05656 or Northwestern Counseling & Support Services, 107 Fisher Pond Rd, St Albans City, VT 05478
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 13, 2019