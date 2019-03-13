Services
Kidder Memorial Home
89 Grand Avenue
Swanton, VT 05488
(802) 868-3331
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kidder Memorial Home
89 Grand Avenue
Swanton, VT 05488
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Highgate Center, VT
Mark L. Choinere Obituary
Mark L. Choinere

Saint Albans - Mark L. Choinere, age 67, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 after a lengthy illness at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9-10 AM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 15th at 11 AM at St. Louis Catholic Church, Highgate Center. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery in Highgate.

For those who wish contributions in Mark's memory may be made to the Lamoille County Mental Health, 120 VT-100C, Johnson, VT 05656 or Northwestern Counseling & Support Services, 107 Fisher Pond Rd, St Albans City, VT 05478

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 13, 2019
