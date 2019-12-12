|
|
Mark L. McKenzie
Costa Mesa, CA - Mark L. McKenzie passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019 at his home in Costa Mesa, CA. with his wife by his side, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Mark was born in Burlington, Vt. on March 26, 1946, to Raymond and Ruth McKenzie. He attended Cathedral Grammar School in Burlington, and Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington, Vt., where he graduated in 1964. That same year he moved to Torrance, CA. attended and obtained an A.A. Degree from El Camino College, where he also met Patricia Lynch of Lawndale, CA. Mark and Patricia were married on October 28, 1967. Mark served in the U.S. Army from 1968 - 1970. Upon discharge from the service, he entered the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, earned a B.S degree from the University of Redlands, and after serving 31 years, retired as a Sergeant.
Mark was predeceased by his parents, his brother R. James, his nephew Mickey, and his brother-in-law John LaVallee. He is survived by his wife Patty, daughters, Franciscan Sister Eileen McKenzie, Andrea Sramek (Tom Sramek) and grandson Jordan Sramek. He is also survived by brothers Michael (Anne), Thomas (Joan), Timothy, Sean (Sandy Wynn) and Kevin (Martine Van Hamel). Sisters, Mary LaVallee, Jane Chapman (Claud Chapman), Martha McKenzie Akey (John Akey), Maureen, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Costa Mesa in the Spring, 2020.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019