Mark M. Rosenthal
Mark M. Rosenthal

Mark M. Rosenthal, son of the late Louis and Delia (Levine) Rosenthal was born in Salem, MA on January 19, 1931. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1949, attended Norwich University, UVM (Class of 1953), and the National Dry Cleaning Institute.

Mark was a third generation owner of the laundry, dry cleaning, and linen supply business, Empire Services. He was an active member of Rotary, Masons, Shriners and a member of the local Burlington zoning board.

After selling the assets of Empire Services in 1981, Mark was employed by Marriott Corporation in Bethesda, MD traveling extensively within the U.S., Mexico, and Europe. This afforded Mark and his wife Harriet to travel in the U.S. and abroad.

Mark enjoyed skiing, having started at Erich Strom's on the Mountain Rd. in Stowe back in 1938, and eventually finding his way to Mt. Mansfield which became a very important part of his life. He and Harriet taught their three children to enjoy skiing and introduced them to a large group of lifelong friends. As an early morning riser, Mark would make every effort to get to the mountain in time to be a participating member of the Dawn Patrol!

Mark also enjoyed golf, sailing, and tennis. Once Mark and Harriet moved to Wake Robin in 2007, he was active in the Wake Robin Residents Association, and enjoyed bridge, billiards, and his garden.

Mark recently lost his best friend and love of his life, Harriet Colodny Rosenthal on June 4, 2020. They married in 1951 and had three children: Mindy who passed away in 2014, Joel who passed away in 2019; and leaves behind Barbara Rosenthal (Allen Medine) of Boulder, CO as well as three grandchildren Joshua, Jacob, and David. Mark also leaves his brother Stanley of South Burlington, and brother Richard of Port Jefferson Station, NY.

Please join the zoom link at 10 a.m. today, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 to attend graveside services with Rabbi Amy Small officiating: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83484485570?pwd=aXVON01EbldaeFpSd3hpOHNCUEJSdz09

Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.

Contributions in Mark's memory may be made to Ohavi Zedek Synagogue Cemetery Fund, 188 N. Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
