Mark Thomas Brahmstedt
Highgate, Jeffersonville, and Essex - Mark Thomas Brahmstedt of Highgate, Jeffersonville and Essex, Vermont passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Burlington, Vermont surrounded by his family.
Mark, born January 2, 1955, in Ohio, spent most of his life in Vermont raising his family, telling stories and working in restaurants. His greatest accomplishments were undoubtedly his children, with his son following in his footsteps as a chef, but also buying and running a restaurant with his wife, the Chez Moustache, in Jeffersonville. Mark enjoyed cooking for his family, fishing with his brothers, and laughing with his children.
Mark is survived by his son and best friend, Ian, his daughter-in-law, Julie, his grandson, Wyatt, his granddaughter, Wrenn, his daughter, Ashley, his son-in-law, Chris, his brothers, Bill, Erich and Tim, his sister, Marguerite, and sisters-in-law, Lisa, Melissa and Mary. Mark is preceded by his wife, Hillary Simmons, his mother, Eleanor, his father, William, his sister, Beverly, and his brother, Christian.
As no formal service is being held, memorials may be made to Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf - Mark would have given his last dollar to someone in need, even when he needed it. Love you miss you.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 15, 2019