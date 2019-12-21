Services
Enosburg Falls - Marlene Viele, 81, passed away on December 20, 2019. For a full obituary and to share condolence please go to www.lavignefuneralhome.com.

A Celebration of her life will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 PM Saturday December 28, at the 6 Maple St, Winooski, with a service starting at 4:30 PM, as parking is limited, please park at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Stacy Smith c/o LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main ST., Winooski, VT 05404.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
