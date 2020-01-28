Resources
Martha L. Atkins

Martha L. Atkins Obituary
Martha L Atkins

Lincoln - Martha L Atkins, 75 of Lincoln passed away on Thursday, January 23rd at her home with her loving family around her. Born in Colchester, Vermont to Ralph and Ruby(Naylor) Prouty on October 23rd, 1944. Martha is survived by her son Walter I Atkins JR, his significant other Karen Cox and a daughter Julie Atkins of Winooski. Chase and Caleb Atkins of Lincoln were her pride and joy as grandchildren; Idolized by their grandmother. Dixie, (her dog as she would say), will also miss her dearly along with her treats. Martha is also survived by three brothers Richard Prouty, his wife Bunnie of Weybridge, Rubin Prouty and his wife Sandra of Lulu Florida. Edwin Prouty and his wife Sandra of Port Henry New York were also survived by Martha along with her sister-in law Hannah Clark of Middlebury. She was survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Martha was predeceased by her husband Walter, her parents, a brother Charlie and a sister Dorothy. A celebration of life will be held at The American Legion of Bristol, Vermont early this spring.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
