Martha V. Dumas
Burlington - Martha V. Dumas, 92 of Burlington died Friday January 10, 2020 at Birchwood Terrace in Burlington of complications resulting from Alzheimer's disease.
She was born on October 13, 1927 in Burlington the daughter of Lemuel and Cornelia (Ruille) Palmer.
She married Gerald F. Dumas on September 9, 1951. They were married 67 years when he predeceased her in 2018.
Martha had been a longtime resident of both Castleton and Burlington.
She enjoyed walking, reading, crocheting and crafting. Martha took great pleasure in her various collections being salt and pepper shakes, plates, cardinals and dolls. She loved to bake and it made her happy to make her family's favorites. Martha's story telling brought joy and laughter to her listeners. Her guilty pleasure was her standing weekly hair appointment.
Survivors include, 2 daughters, Martha Munnette of Brandon and Vickie Stone of Burlington, 3 sons, Gerald W. Dumas and wife Donna of Burlington, Peter Dumas and wife Aimee of Uniontown, PA and Joseph Dumas and wife Karan of North Hero, a sister, Dolly Nanna of Burlington, 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, a great-great grandchild, brother's and sister's-in-law and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by 4 sisters, Madeline Wright, Geraldine Edwards, Jean Hatch and June Curvoon, a brother, Lemuel Palmer and son-in-law Michael Stone.
Funeral services will be held 6pm Tuesday at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main Street, Fair Haven, VT. Friends may call from 4pm until the time of the service at the funeral home
Graveside services will be at a later date at the Hillside Cemetery in Castleton.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Martha's memory to the , Vermont Chapter, 300 Corner Stone Dr., Suite 130, Williston, VT 05495.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020