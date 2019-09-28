Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
68 Pinecrest Drive
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-9477
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
68 Pinecrest Drive
Essex Junction, VT 05452
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Essex Alliance Church
Old Stage Rd
Essex Jct., VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin "Marty" Gordon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin "Marty" Gordon Obituary
Martin "Marty" Gordon

Essex Jct. - Martin "Marty" Gordon of Essex Jct, VT passed away on September 21, 2019 at the University of Vermont Respite House in Colchester, he was 66 years old. Visiting hours will be held on Friday October 4, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Essex Alliance Church, Old Stage Rd in Essex Jct. Burial will be private. To view the complete obituary or to place on-line condolences, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now