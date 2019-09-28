|
|
Martin "Marty" Gordon
Essex Jct. - Martin "Marty" Gordon of Essex Jct, VT passed away on September 21, 2019 at the University of Vermont Respite House in Colchester, he was 66 years old. Visiting hours will be held on Friday October 4, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Essex Alliance Church, Old Stage Rd in Essex Jct. Burial will be private. To view the complete obituary or to place on-line condolences, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 28, 2019