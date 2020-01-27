|
Martin K. Miller
East Montpelier - Martin K. Miller, beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother, and community member died quickly and peacefully on January 20, 2020. He was a man of unusual empathy, generosity, patience, and perseverance. He was considered a mentor and had a significant positive influence on many of those with whom he interacted personally and professionally in his 81 years. He was truly a well-loved man.
Born and raised in York, PA, the youngest of four brothers, Marty attended Tufts University and Cornell Law School where he met his future wife, Edie. He began his professional career as an attorney in Philadelphia, first as a public defender during the Philadelphia riots of the 1960's and later as an assistant district attorney in the same city. He practiced privately, co-authored a book on trial practice, and taught as an adjunct at Penn Law School. With their children, Alison and Ben, the family moved to Vermont exactly 50 years ago when Marty was hired by Jim Jeffords to fill out an expanding VT Attorney General's Office. A significant part of his time in that office was spent representing the State of VT in its suit against the State of New York and the International Paper Company concerning pollution in Lake Champlain.
Marty was tapped by then-Governor Tom Salmon to fill the position of Chairman of the Public Service Board in 1975 which was the start of a long career involved with publicly-regulated industries. In 1983 he and his partner began the firm of Miller & Eggleston which grew and nurtured his professional career until early 2000. The final chapter of his working life was spent as CEO of Vermont Electric Power Company, VELCO, in Rutland.
Marty always made time to participate in East Montpelier issues and activities. For many years he was moderator of the EM Town and School Meetings in addition to his work on the latest elementary school building project and other town committees.
While there was much to admire in his professional and community involvements, Marty, himself, was most proud of his children and grandchildren. His greatest joy this past year was time spent talking with Rebecca, Zoe, Alexia, and Jonathan about books, school, values, and life in general.
His greatest heartbreak was the death of his son, Jonathan, in 1983. Marty is survived by his wife, Edie, his children, Alison Moser (Rick) and Ben Miller (Linda Lin), his grandchildren Zoe and Alexia Moser, Rebecca and Jonathan Miller, and his brother, Bennett Miller, as well as many other relatives he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, contributions honoring Marty may be directed to the Lou Kosma Conductor's Fund of the Vermont Philharmonic orchestra (VP), the Martin Miller Fund at the East Montpelier Elementary School (EMES), or to a . Donations to the VP may be made online at www.vermontphilharmonic.com or sent to VP, P.O. Box 425, Montpelier, VT 05601. For the MM Fund at EMES, direct contributions to Alicia Lyford, Principal, EMES 665 Vincent Flats Rd, East Montpelier, VT 05651.
The family will welcome and relatives to share their profound sense of loss and reminisce about Marty during informal calling hours at Guare's Funeral Home, 30 School Street in Montpelier, on Saturday, February 1st between 1:00 PM and 4 PM. The mourner's Kaddish (Prayer for the Dead) will be recited at 4 PM.
In addition, the family will honor Marty at a summer celebration about which he had very specific wishes.
Those wishing to leave condolences online may do so at : guareandsons.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020