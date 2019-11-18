|
Marvin C. Smith
Montpelier - Marvin C. Smith, age 90, formerly of Montpelier, passed away on November 16, 2019, at The Arbors in Shelburne, VT, surrounded by his family, following a long illness. Marvin was born on February 9, 1929 in Barre to Philip and Elsie (Raycraft) Smith. While growing up, he lived in Burlington and Milford, CT. Marvin graduated from Milford High School in 1946 and completed his education at Butler College in Bridgeport, CT. After serving two years as a paratrooper in the Eleventh Airborne Division of the US Army, Marvin moved to Montpelier and began a 39-year career as the office manager at Walker Motors on River Street. During that time, he also worked at D&D Concrete as office manager. On October 6, 1956, Marvin married Rita (Poutre) Smith, who predeceased him on January 25, 2007 after 50 perfect years of marriage. Marvin was a devoted family man, an avid investor and a valued friend to many. He was a member of the Montpelier Elks Lodge and Montpelier Country Club. Marvin is survived by his children, Sheila (wife of Douglas) Allen of Chatham, NJ, and Bradley Smith of Atlanta, GA; two grandchildren, Carley (wife of Dan) Woodrow of New York, NY and Hilary (wife of Adam) Mitchell of Atlanta, GA; his sister, Virginia Maloney, of Madison, CT and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on December 17, 2019, at Guare and Sons Funeral Home in Montpelier. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, PO Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601.
