|
|
Marvin Edward Laplante
Easley, SC - "Buzz" Laplante, 75, of Easley, SC passed away August 7, 2019 in the Open Arms Hospice, Simpsonville, SC after a long courageous battle with cancer. The family would like to express their thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses at Bon Secour Medical Group, Greenville, the staff at Heartland Health Care East, Greenville and a special thanks to everyone at Open Arms Hospice, Simpsonville for the wonderful care him and his entire family received and to the many, many people that reached out to him and his family at this difficult time. We have truly been blessed in our 28 year journey together:
"Buzz" was born May 9, 1944 in Burlington, VT the son of Albert and Beatrice Laplante. His nickname came from his Dad and everyone knew him by this name. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Laplante, Easley, SC, a son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Hillary Laplante, Colchester, VT, a daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Dennis Demag, Charlotte, NC, a step-daughter, Wendy Clark, Easley, SC, and step-son and daughter-in-law, Randall and Karen Root, Easley, SC; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with the third one due in September, a brother and sister-in-law, Albert and Sharon Laplante of Colchester, VT a brother and sister-in-law, Nelson and Janice Laplante, Burlington, VT, a mother-in-law, Phyllis Salls, Randolph, VT and a step-brother and wife, Ronald and Barbara Comette, Randolph, VT, his first wife and mother of his children, Jeannette Laplante, Hudson, FL, and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father and mother, Albert and Beatrice Laplante, his brother, Wesley and sister Nyoka Laplante all of Burlington, VT.
He served in the Army during the Vietnam era where he completed his GED and went to Italy with his missile battalion. Upon his return he acquired a job at General Electric in Burlington, VT where he received his 25 year plaque for his service and later survived the transitions through Martin-Marietta, Lockheed Martin and finally General Dynamics to spend 34 1/2 years before retiring at 60. He went on to work at Bio-Tek in Winooski, VT until he retired at 62. We sold our home in Colchester, VT to build a new home in Easley, SC. He has acquired many friends along his journey including the CC Cruisers, Corvette Club of VT, 5 Point Church and 5 Point Life Group and the Goldwing Road Riders Association.
The family has requested instead of flowers please donate to a cancer in his honor.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr. Essex Junction. A reception to follow will be announced after the service. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 11, 2019