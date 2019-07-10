Services
Brown-McClay Funeral Homes Inc.
48 South Maple Street
Vergennes, VT 05491
(802) 877-3321
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brown-McClay Funeral Homes Inc.
48 South Maple Street
Vergennes, VT 05491
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Munnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Munnett


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Munnett Obituary
Mary A. Munnett

Ferrisburgh - Mary A. Munnett passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Birchwood Terrace Nursing Home in Burlington.

Born June 3rd, 1949 in Middlebury, VT the daughter of Ralph W. and A. Isabel (Husk) Munnett.

She graduated from Vergennes Union H.S. in 1967 and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in teaching at UVM in 1974. She taught 7 years in St. Albans, VT as a middle school English teacher. Later she served as a US Postal Service rural route carrier in Shoreham, VT until retiring in 2004.

Throughout high school and college Mary enjoyed theater arts, both acting in and working on several plays, inclusive of the Champlain Shakespeare Festival at UVM's Arena Theater. Music was also enjoyed, singing in choirs and playing her trombone.

Other hobbies Mary enjoyed were various sports as a player or spectator, inclusive of basketball, softball, bowling and golf. She traveled numerous times to LPGA golf tournaments, combining with family gatherings. Since retiring Mary discovered and enjoyed visiting casinos, limiting her losses but quite often winning.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brother, William Munnett and sister in-law, Sally Munnett. Mary is survived by her sister Barbara Munnett of Winston-Salem, NC; brother Peter Munnett of Vero Beach, FL; three nieces Kerri Munnett of Whiting, VT, Kristina Munnett of Gibsonville, NC, and Karin Stevenson of Essex Jct., VT; and one great nephew, Jace Stevenson of Essex Jct.

A special thank you to Lois, Steve, Rod and Patty for their caring and strength during Mary's last months.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday, July 20th at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes from 1 to 3 p.m. with a burial following at North Ferrisburgh Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now