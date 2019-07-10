|
Mary A. Munnett
Ferrisburgh - Mary A. Munnett passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Birchwood Terrace Nursing Home in Burlington.
Born June 3rd, 1949 in Middlebury, VT the daughter of Ralph W. and A. Isabel (Husk) Munnett.
She graduated from Vergennes Union H.S. in 1967 and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in teaching at UVM in 1974. She taught 7 years in St. Albans, VT as a middle school English teacher. Later she served as a US Postal Service rural route carrier in Shoreham, VT until retiring in 2004.
Throughout high school and college Mary enjoyed theater arts, both acting in and working on several plays, inclusive of the Champlain Shakespeare Festival at UVM's Arena Theater. Music was also enjoyed, singing in choirs and playing her trombone.
Other hobbies Mary enjoyed were various sports as a player or spectator, inclusive of basketball, softball, bowling and golf. She traveled numerous times to LPGA golf tournaments, combining with family gatherings. Since retiring Mary discovered and enjoyed visiting casinos, limiting her losses but quite often winning.
In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brother, William Munnett and sister in-law, Sally Munnett. Mary is survived by her sister Barbara Munnett of Winston-Salem, NC; brother Peter Munnett of Vero Beach, FL; three nieces Kerri Munnett of Whiting, VT, Kristina Munnett of Gibsonville, NC, and Karin Stevenson of Essex Jct., VT; and one great nephew, Jace Stevenson of Essex Jct.
A special thank you to Lois, Steve, Rod and Patty for their caring and strength during Mary's last months.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday, July 20th at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes from 1 to 3 p.m. with a burial following at North Ferrisburgh Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 10, 2019